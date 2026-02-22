Sidney Crosby key injury update for Pittsburgh Penguins after Team Canada loss vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game

Sidney Crosby remained a major point of concern following Canada’s overtime loss to the United States in the Olympic gold medal game. The veteran captain was held out of the final due to a lower-body injury, prioritizing long-term health and mobility over risking further damage.

According to Emily Kaplan, there is cautious optimism regarding the severity of the injury and that’s a key update for the Pittsburgh Penguins. “The good news for Penguins’ fans is he did get an MRI here, he did avoid the worst case scenario, but I did hear that the imaging might be a bit inconclusive of structural damage.”

The information after the 2026 Winter Olympics suggests Crosby avoided a serious setback, though further evaluation may be needed to determine the precise nature of the injury and recovery timeline.

Sidney Crosby is not out for rest of the NHL season with Penguins

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, the encouraging early outlook offers hope that Sidney Crosby will be able to return without a prolonged absence as the NHL season continues.

Sidney Crosby and one last chance to win Stanley Cup

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the fight to reach the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Sidney Crosby has been key in a season in which the team was supposedly in rebuilding mode with no chance of competing for the Stanley Cup. However, they could have a shot at the championship.

