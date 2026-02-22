Who is DJ Gabry Ponte? Age, career and his role in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Long before stadium lights flash and fireworks crown the night, one beat is already building momentum. Gabry Ponte has spent decades shaping European dance floors, turning catchy hooks into generational anthems.

From late-90s Eurodance dominance to a reinvention as a global festival staple, his career has moved in sync with the evolution of electronic music. Chart hits, sold-out arenas and viral revivals have kept his name alive.

Now, the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony adds a new chapter to his résumé. As the world tunes in, his presence hints at a spectacle where sport meets sound — and where one DJ’s journey finds its biggest stage yet.

Who is Gabry Ponte?

Gabriele “Gabry” Ponte has been a defining presence in European dance music since the late 1990s. Born in Turin, he first rose to international fame as part of the eurodance group Eiffel 65, whose massive hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” became a global anthem.

Gabry Ponte during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony (Source: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

After leaving the group in 2005, he carved out a solo path as a DJ, producer and label head — shaping modern electronic music while collaborating with big names and inspiring younger artists along the way.

How old is Gabry Ponte?

Time has only strengthened Gabry Ponte’s appeal. Born on April 20, 1973, the Italian DJ is 52 years old in 2026, with more than a quarter-century in the music world. What began as nightclub sets in his home country has evolved into international festival appearances, multi-platinum streams and a reputation that stretches far beyond dance floors.

What role did Gabry Ponte have in the closing ceremony?

When organizers of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics mapped out the sound of their farewell, they turned to one of Italy’s most recognizable electronic exports: Gabry Ponte. The veteran DJ and producer was selected as a central musical figure of the closing ceremony.

Set inside the ancient Arena di Verona, the ceremony blends history with contemporary spectacle. The DJ’s task is clear: translate the Olympic spirit into rhythm.

His performance is designed to inject modern Italian energy into a night themed around celebration, unity and transition — culminating in the extinguishing of the Olympic flame and the symbolic handover to the next host city.

Rather than serving as background entertainment, he functions as a sonic architect of the finale. Sharing the stage with figures like Roberto Bolle and Achille Lauro, his electronic set provides the pulse that carries athletes and spectators through the ceremony’s most emotional passages.

Gabry Ponte’s career highlights

Eiffel 65 and global breakthrough (1997–2003) | Ponte co-founded the Italian group Eiffel 65, whose single “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” became a worldwide phenomenon in 1998, selling millions and topping charts across Europe and beyond. The success of their album Europop and awards like Best Italian Artist in the World cemented the trio’s place in late-90s dance culture.

Launching a solo path (2005 onward) | After parting ways with Eiffel 65 in 2005, Ponte focused on solo production and DJing. He founded the independent label Dance and Love, which became a significant platform for Italian electronic music and collaborations with international artists.

Charting hits and remixing classics | As a solo artist, Ponte released dance tracks that resonated on European charts, including “Beat on My Drum” featuring Pitbull and Sophia del Carmen, which reached the U.S. dance charts. Other singles like “Buonanotte Giorno” became seasonal hits in Italy, showcasing his adaptability across styles.

Streaming powerhouse and live performances | With billions of streams and millions of monthly listeners, Ponte’s influence in electronic music is undeniable. His live sets have filled venues and festivals across Europe, cementing his reputation as both a studio artist and a crowd-energizing performer.

Eurovision and broader cultural presence | In 2025 Ponte represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest with “Tutta l’Italia,” blending traditional Italian elements with modern dance, further expanding his artistic reach beyond club culture into international pop platforms.