USA Hockey star Dylan Larkin takes shot at controversial Sidney Crosby, Canada decision in 2026 Winter Olympics

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. However, in Milan, the instructions for tourists aren’t as clear and simple. Therefore, Sidney Crosby and Team Canada turned heads after leaving the Olympic village to stay at a hotel. After the 2-1 win in the gold medal game, Team USA star Dylan Larkin aimed at that decision with a blunt comment.

“Olympic spirit, team chemistry, and there’s something to that. When you’re around all the other athletes, the best athletes in the world, and you get to talk to them and be around that environment, it’s contagious. Being around winners, being around great athletes, was something that I’m very appreciative we did,” Team USA forward Dylan Larkin stated, via Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Knowingly or not, Larkin drew a clear contrast between Team USA and Canada, which adopted very different approaches during their stay at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Considering Matthew Tkachuk put Canada on notice rubbing salt in its wounds and Jack Hughes sent a bold message to Canada after the gold medal game, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Larkin’s statement hid a jab at Team USA’s neighbors, too.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Life in the Village

While Larkin and the Americans embraced the “full experience” in Italy, Crosby and company treated the trip strictly as business. In the end, the former approach paid off—but only barely.

If the Canadians had enjoyed a bit more luck on a couple of chances, or if Connor Hellebuyck hadn’t stood on his head, history might have unfolded very differently. Had Canada won gold, the narrative would likely say the Americans were too distracted by life in the Olympic Village.

Now, Larkin and Team USA will savor their final hours in what has been their home for the past few weeks. The Americans left their mark on Milan, and Team USA’s impact across the city is undeniable. Forget about cargo-core. From now on, history will say that in the Fashion Capital of the World, the Stars and Stripes are the new trend. For the first time since 1980, Team USA imposed red, white, and blue as the colors of winter.