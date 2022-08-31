The American player Serena Williams is one of three players to have won most US Open tournament’s titles. In fact, she has won 23 Grand Slam titles overall in her tennis career.

Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the great tennis players of all time, not only in the WTA. She is alongside Billie Jean King, and Martina Navratilova with the best performers in women's tennis ever. Not to mention that she has as much Grand Slam titles as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

But to paint a picture of what's been Serena's professional career in tennis, Wimbledon is a stone for her. In fact, Williams has won 7 times the Championships' trophy at the All England Club. Which makes her the most alongside Steffi Graf in the Open Era.

And, during her final tournament at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, it is important to remember how good was her career in New York. One of the best of all time, not only in the Open Era, but ever in women's tennis.

Serena Williams' US Open titles: Complete list

As one of the most successful WTA players in history, Serena Williams has clinched many titles in his 27-year professional career in tennis. In fact, she has won 73 titles in the Women’s Singles, including 23 Grand Slams, and 23 titles in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams, for a total of 98 WTA titles.

In order to win to those 98 WTA titles, Williams has beaten 12 different No.1 ranked players, which includes her sister, Venus Williams in 7 matchups. Also, in the Open Era, she is one of only two players to have won each Grand Slam tournament at least three times.

Since her debut in the 1998 US Open, Serena Williams has participated in 24 editions. In fact, Serena Williams has won it six times. Those tournaments were in 1999, 2002, 2012, 2013, and 2014. For the Women’s Doubles tournaments, Serena has won it two times, in 1999 and 2009.