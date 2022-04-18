The United States Football League is finally back and there is nothing better than having another option to watch football while the NFL is not playing. All USFL games will be available on TV and Live Stream.

The 2022 USFL season had a successful first week with three games from April 16 through Sunday April 17 and a final “Monday Night” game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers on April 18 at 7:00 PM. Until now the games are being broadcast by big networks in the United States and live streaming services.

After 36 years the USFL returned to the life of football lovers in the United States, although it is unlikely that this league will replace or surpass the NFL, the goal is for fans to have a different option while the NFL is in the offseason .

The 2022 United States Football League will last almost four months, from April to July, that last month the championship game will be played. After that the NFL preseason begins, it's the perfect timing to watch football all year long.

How to watch and live stream the 2022 USFL season?

Conventional television channels will offer most of the 43 USFL games, the channels that will broadcast the USFL in the United States are Fox, NBC, USA and FS1. All those channels also offer apps to watch the games.

For fans who wish to watch the USFL games with a live streaming service, the best option is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. This service is considered the best since they have the TV streams of multiple channels that will broadcast the games in the country.

The second option is Peacock since NBC through their TV Channels will also offer the 2022 USFL season, it is obvious that Peacock will also have football games available for their fans.

