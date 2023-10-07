How to watch Colorado vs Arizona State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colorado and Arizona State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Deion Sanders wants his team to get out of their current losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Colorado vs Arizona State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Buffaloes are going through a bad situation after starting the season with three perfect wins, currently Deion Sanders’ team is mired in a 2-game losing streak, they lost against Oregon 6-42 and recently against USC 41-48.

The Sun Devils are in a worse situation than the Buffaloes, they are going through a 4-game losing streak, the only victory was during the first week of the season.

When will Colorado vs Arizona State be played?

Colorado and Arizona State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Deion Sanders could finally get out of the losing streak and return to the winning streak path.

Colorado vs Arizona State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Colorado vs Arizona State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Colorado and Arizona State at the Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is P12N.