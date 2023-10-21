How to watch F1 United States 2023 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The United States Grand Prix, 18th race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch United States Grand Prix online free in the US on Fubo]

Even though the team and driver championships have already been decided, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen claiming the titles, there are still various factors at play in the 2023 season. Additionally, we get to witness how different teams are gearing up their cars for the 2024 season.

The battle for the runner-up spot among the drivers sees Sergio Perez as the frontrunner, with a 30-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, who will begin this race from third place, six positions ahead of the Mexican. In the team standings, Ferrari and Mercedes are the strongest contenders to accumulate points in the race for second place.

When will F1 United States Grand Prix take place?

The 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 PM (ET).

F1 United States Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix

This 2023 F1 United States Grand Prix will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPNEWS. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.