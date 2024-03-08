How to watch Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 9, 2024

American tennis player Madison Keys is set to play her first match of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in the second round, facing her compatriot Hailey Baptiste. Ensure you have all the important information for this match, including its scheduled date, start time, and the options for viewing or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The tournament kicks off for one of the American crowd’s favorites, Madison Keys, who is undoubtedly considered a contender to reach the final stages of the event. Her talent, combined with the advantage of playing on home soil where she will receive overwhelming support, positions her as a strong competitor.

However, the audience may remain neutral in this match since her opponent is also an American, Hailey Baptiste, who aims to challenge Keys, the clear favorite. Baptiste is coming off a hard-fought victory against Robin Montgomery and hopes to replicate that performance.

When will the Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste match be played?

The second round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste will take place this Saturday, March 9 at 10:15 AM ET (estimated time).

Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM**

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste

You can watch this match corresponding to the second round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.