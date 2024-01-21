How to watch Marta Kostiuk vs Cori Gauff January 22, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Marta Kostiuk and Cori Gauff will face against each other in what will be the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The quarterfinals of the women’s draw in the Australian Open 2024 feature one of the most interesting matchups between the fourth-seeded Cori Gauff and the formidable Marta Kostiuk. Gauff has had a relatively smooth path to this point in the tournament, winning all her matches in straight sets and conceding only 16 sets (8 of which were in the second-round).

However, her upcoming match against Kostiuk is expected to be her most challenging test yet. Similarly, the Ukranian player has had a relatively straightforward journey until now but is now confronted with her toughest challenge in the competition.

When will Marta Kostiuk vs Cori Gauff be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals between Marta Kostiuk and Cori Gauff place this this Monday, January 22 at TBD.

Marta Kostiuk vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

How to watch Marta Kostiuk vs Cori Gauff

This match for the 2024 Australian Open fourth round between Marta Kostiuk and Cori Gauff can be watched in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.