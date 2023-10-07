How to watch Michigan vs Minnesota for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Michigan and Minnesota meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The visitors remain stronger than ever. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Michigan vs Minnesota online free in the US on Fubo]

The Wolverines are the No. 2 team in the nation, they have a perfect record of 5-0 and are in third place in the Big Ten’s East division, being one of the three conference teams in the AP Poll.

The Golden Gophers broke out of a losing streak with a recent victory against Louisiana 35-24, they had been trailing a 2-game losing streak since losing against North Carolina 13-31 on September 16.

When will Michigan vs Minnesota be played?

Michigan and Minnesota play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, October 7 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The visitors are big favorites and they have a lethal offensive line that is impossible to stop.

Michigan vs Minnesota: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Michigan vs Minnesota in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Michigan and Minnesota at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.