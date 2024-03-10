How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 11, 2024

The world’s top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, is set to compete against Luca Nardi in the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000. Ensure you have all the crucial information for this match, such as the scheduled date, start time, and ways to watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Novak Djokovic is a leading contender for the title at the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000. In his opening match, he faced some resistance from the Australian player Aleksandar Vukic, overcoming him in three sets. Now, Djokovic is poised to showcase his full potential.

His next opponent, Luca Nardi, made it into the main draw as a Lucky Loser. The Italian has capitalized on this opportunity impressively, displaying moments of excellent tennis in his match against China’s Zhang. However, facing the formidable Djokovic, Nardi will need to elevate his performance even further if he hopes to stand a chance.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi match be played?

The third round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Novak Djokovic and Luca Nardi will take place this Monday, March 11 at 3:00 PM ET (estimated time).

Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM**

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi

You can watch this match corresponding to the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Novak Djokovic and Luca Nardi through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.