How to watch Lucia Bronzetti vs Cori Gauff for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 11, 2024

Cori Gauff, a top contender in the tournament, is set to compete against Lucia Bronzetti in the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000. Make sure to gather all the essential details for this matchup, including the scheduled date, start time, and the available options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

A new challenge beckons for one of the American public’s favorites. Cori Gauff has a prime opportunity to showcase her talents before a supportive home crowd, holding an edge not just because she’s on home soil, but also because of her higher ranking.

Gauff, coming off a hard-fought victory against France’s Clara Burel, aims to replicate her success against Lucia Bronzetti. The Italian, having recently ousted Ukrainian player Kalinina, is well aware of the tougher challenge ahead. Despite being the underdog, Bronzetti is determined to give Gauff a run for her money.

When will the Lucia Bronzetti vs Cori Gauff match be played?

The third round match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Lucia Bronzetti and Cori Gauff will take place this Monday, March 11 at 3:00 PM ET (estimated time).

Lucia Bronzetti vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM**

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

** The time is estimated

Where to watch Lucia Bronzetti vs Cori Gauff

You can watch this match corresponding to the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Lucia Bronzetti and Cori Gauff through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.