How to watch Ole Miss vs Alabama for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ole Miss and Alabama meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This will be one of the most important games of the day. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Ole Miss vs Alabama online free in the US on Fubo]

The Rebels did everything right during the first three weeks of the season, they won against Mercer 73-7, Tulane 37-20 and recently against Georgia Tech 48-23.

Alabama is not undefeated after three weeks as they lost a game against the Texas Longhorns 24-34, but last week they put that loss behind them with a victory against South Florida by 17-3.

When will Ole Miss vs Alabama be played?

Ole Miss and Alabama play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Both teams have good offensive lines, but Alabama is ready to break any defensive strategy.

Ole Miss vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Ole Miss vs Alabama in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Ole Miss and Alabama at the Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.