How to watch Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz on January 19, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Shang Juncheng will play against Carlos Alcaraz today in what will be the 2024 Australian Open third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third round of the 2024 edition of the Australian Open promises an intriguing match as the world number 2, Carlos Alcaraz, takes on Shang Juncheng, a player who earned a spot in the tournament through the Wild Card system and aims to become one of the notable surprises in Melbourne.

Alcaraz has adhered to expectations, convincingly defeating his first two opponents. Meanwhile, Juncheng recognizes the significance of facing a higher-ranked adversary. Up to this point, he has navigated a challenging path, securing his first victory in a grueling 5-set match and his second in 4 sets. However, his current challenge elevates the competition to a new level.

When will Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open third round between Shang Juncheng and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this today, January 19 at 9:15 PM.

Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz

This match for the 2024 Australian Open third round between Shang Juncheng and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched in the United States on ESPN.