How to watch Texas vs Baylor for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Texas and Baylor meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco. The home team knows that this game could be dangerous. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Texas vs Baylor online free in the US on Fubo]

The Longhorns are one of the big favorites this season, they won against Alabama 34-24 during Week 2 in what was a key victory to show their offensive power.

The Bears lost the first two games of the season, but despite that they came back and won a recent game against LIU 30-7.

When will Texas vs Baylor be played?

Texas and Baylor play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco. The home team has another chance to win a second game at home.

Texas vs Baylor: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Texas vs Baylor in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Texas and Baylor at the McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.