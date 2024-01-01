How to watch Texas vs Washington for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

Both teams are hungry for victory, for a chance to etch their names in the annals of college football lore. Texas, clad in burnt orange and white, makes its College Football Playoff debut, driven by the electrifying arm of quarterback Quinn Ewers and the electrifying runs of Jonathon Brooks. The Longhorns haven’t tasted national championship glory since 2005, and the hunger is palpable.

Texas lost only one game during the 2023 season, they fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 30-34 in what was a tough blow for them, but after that loss they ended up winning seven games and finally the Big 12 Conference championship.

Not only did Washington win the Pac-12 title, but they did not lose a single game during the regular season. They won against five Top 25 teams, Oregon 36-33, USC 52-42, Utah 35-28, Oregon State 22-20 and finally against Oregon for the second time by 34-31.

When will Texas vs Washington be played?

Texas and Washington play for the 2023 College Football season on Monday, January 1 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Across the field, the Washington Huskies stand firm in purple and gold. Led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., Washington boasts an undefeated record and a relentless offensive onslaught. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can weave magic with his throws, while running back Dillon Johnson provides thunderous ground game support.

Texas vs Washington: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Texas vs Washington in the US

This game for the 2023 College Football season, Texas and Washington at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, January 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.