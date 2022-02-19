Offers continue to pile up for Marcus Stokes, a young quarterback from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra. His personal stats are good and it is highly likely that Stokes will end up playing for a good program.

Marcus Stokes is the starting quarterback for the Nease Panthers, the Nease High School football team in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Stokes is in his Junior year as a starter, the season was good for him with a winning record that left good impressions on eight programs, which have sent Stokes offers so far.

247sports composite gives Stokes a rating of 0.87 and three stars after a strong season with the Nease Panthers. The upcoming season will be crucial for him to prove that as a starter he is the one to join a top football program.

Stokes has a similar profile to players like Trevor Lawrence, his bodytype and style of play are quite similar and if Stokes makes it to the NFL it is very likely that he will do so thanks to a top notch performance in college football like Lawrence did.

What offers has Marcus Stokes received?

So far, Stokes has received eight total offersfrom Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Penn State, USF, Virginia Tech and Western Carolina. All offers have been reported by 247sports and are shared by Stokes on his personal twitter account (@marcusstokes06).

What is the height and weight of Marcus Stokes?

Marcus Stoke's height is 6-1 (185cm), which is a good size for a high school quarterback with dreams of playing in a big program. Stokes weighs, according to maxpreps, 170lbs (77kg), which is a lightweight for a quarterback like him who rushed 496 yards in his recent season.

Marcus Stokes closed his 2021-22 junior year with a 95.3 QB rate, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, 2672 yards, 196/333 passes completed, 13.6 yards per attempt. Stokes is quick on his feet, he has 496 rushing yards in 92 attempts and 6 touchdowns. Stokes graduates in 2023.

