Penn State will visit Indiana on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season in a Big Ten Conference clash at Memorial Stadium. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Indiana will host Penn State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season, and this could be an exciting Big Ten Conference matchup since both teams will try to leave bad results behind at Memorial Stadium. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can go to FuboTV (Free Trial).

Penn State had a big test last Saturday when they received Ohio State in what was meant to be crucial for them. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes escaped with a 42-31 win that ruined their hopes. Now, they fell behind in the tough Big Ten due to a 3-2 Conference mark. Although that should not discredit what has been a decent season so far since they stand at 6-2.

For the Indiana Hoosiers the present is basically a free fall after a perfect start. The beginning was promising thanks to their three consecutive triumphs. However, everything went south from then on. Indiana played five more games then and lost every single one of them. They went from a spotless 3-0 to a 3-5 with by virtue of their five-game losing streak. One encouraging fact is that all their wins were at home. Also, they are coming off a bye week, so they should be ready to go back to the winning side.

Indiana vs Penn State: Date

Indiana will take on Penn State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Indiana vs Penn State in the US

This Big Ten battle between Indiana and Penn State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ABC appears as the other option.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.