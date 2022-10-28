Iowa will host Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Northwestern will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a 3-1 start, the season looked promising for Iowa. Nevertheless, everything changed with three consecutive losses: Michigan, Illinois and the 54-10 blowout against Ohio State. The biggest problem for the Hawkeyes is their offense, one of the worst in the nation. Still, Iowa is an 11-point favorite at home and lead the all-time series 52-28-3.

Northwestern is having a terrible season with a 1-6 record. At the moment, the Wildcats are trying to end a six-game losing streak after falling against Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland. Northwestern is a football program which has lost 12 of its last 13 games. This season, the defense has allowed at least 28 points in five of their seven matchups.

Iowa vs Northwestern: Date

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Iowa vs Northwestern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern in the US

The Northwestern Wildcats clash with Iowa in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN2.