The USFL has good coaches at all levels and some NFL coaches who are out of work could look for one in the league this season or next. Garrett had two good jobs in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys did well last season without Garrett, he left the team at the end of the 2019 season. But a year before his departure, the Cowboys were number one in the NFC East and lost in the postseason against the Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett spent almost a decade leading the Dallas Cowboys as head coach from the 2010 season as an interim head coach until his last day in 2019 when team owner Jerry Jones announced that Garrett's contract would not be renewed for the season. next season.

Following his time with the Cowboys, Garrett was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2020 to 2021. But Garrett's entire coaching career and much of his playing career was with the Dallas Cowboys.

Is Jason Garrett coaching in the USFL?

No, Jason Garrett has been working as a USFL announcer for NBC since the beginning of the season, Garrett and other announcers like Cameron Jordan are analysts for what will be the broadcast of the USFL games on NBC.

About his work as USFL announcer Garrett said: “...I don't know if the word is nervous,” he explained, “but there's a lot of stuff that goes into being an announcer. And obviously, I don't have a ton of experience with that, but I was just trying to have some fun up there…” during his phone internet for 105.3 FM The Fan.

Did Jason Garrett win the Super Bowl?

Yes, as a player he won two Super Bowl (XXVIII, XXX), during that time he was a player for the Dallas Cowboys and won his first ring in 1994 when the Cowboys defeated the Bulls 30-13. His second ring was in 1996 with a victory for the Cowboys over the Steelers 27-17.

