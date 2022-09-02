All eyes were on Serena Williams since the 2022 US Open got underway, as the American legend suggested it would be her last Grand Slam in her career. But is she retiring for good? Here's what she said after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

All good things come to an end. After dominating the sport for more than two decades, Serena Williams suggested that she would step away from tennis after the 2022 US Open to focus on her family.

Widely regarded the best female tennis player of all time, Serena continued to extend her legacy in Flushing Meadows. When most people expected her farewell game would be in the first round, Williams proved that she wouldn't leave without giving a fight.

Serena made it to the third round against all odds, leaving Danka Kovinic and WTA No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the way, and fought until the very end against Ajla Tomljanovic, who ultimately had the upper hand. At 40, is Serena ready to call it a career?

Serena Williams leaves door open to coming back from retirement

Unsurprisingly, a sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed what could go down in history as Serena's final game in a Grand Slam. However, an emotional Williams left the door open to a potential return to the court.

"It's been a fun ride," Serena said in tears of 'happiness', as she clarified. When asked whether she would change her mind, Williams admitted her level in this US Open could make her reconsider her decision. "Should have started sooner this year... I don't think so, but you never know."

She's certainly right. It's been a wonderful ride. One that not only should make her and her family extremely proud, but also one that the entire tennis community will never forget. Whether she decides to come back or not, Serena Williams will always be remembered for the sporting legend she is.