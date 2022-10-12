Italy and Brazil will clash in the Semifinals round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here when, where, and how to watch or live stream this amazing game in the US.

Italy and Brazil will face-off at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in the Netherlands for the Semifinals round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. The 2002 World Champion want to clinch their second consecutive world finals, while the Brazilian team seek their sixth final appearance. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Italy have completely dominated in the tournament, with 8 wins and just one loss throughout the tournament. But, that loss was against their semifinal rivals, which makes this matchup even better. Even so, that matchup was so close that was one of the two games that played a fifth set in the pool round. Also, in the Quarterfinals Round, Italy passed up China in a 3-1 matchup.

On the other side, Brazil which have their best moments in these type of situations. Aside from the Italy matchup, Brazil lost only one set in the overall pool round. Also, in the Quartefinals round, the South American side picked up a win over Japan in a 3-2 matchup. So, this matchup could be one of the closest games in the tournament

Italy vs Brazil: Date

Italy and Brazil will play against each other for the Semifinals round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. It will be held at the Omnisport Apeldoorn on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Serbia Team are already waiting for a rival in the finals round.

Italy vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch or live stream Italy vs Brazil in the US

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship Semifinals game between Italy and Brazil will be played on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in the Netherlands. It will be available to watch or live stream on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB for the US, and worlwide.