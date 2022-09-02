Italy will play against Cuba for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

For the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, Italy (one of the candidates to win this tournament) will play against the tough Cuba. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

As expected, Italy went through their group stage without major difficulties, winning all three games and all of them 3-0. In other words, the Italians have not lost a single set in this tournament, not even against Turkey, the other tough opponent in the group. They are undoubtedly candidates to reach at least the semifinals and now they must prove it.

Cuba were the second best third in a group that had Brazil as the predictable winner, and the strong team from Japan as second. Although against Italy, the Cubans are the underdogs, they will do their best to complicate the Italians, just as they did against the Brazilians, although knowing that this time there will be no chance to recover from a defeat.

Italy vs Cuba: Date

Italy and Cuba will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Italy vs Cuba: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Italy vs Cuba: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between Italy and Cuba will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

