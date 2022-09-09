Italy will face Slovenia for the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The second semifinals of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship will be between Italy, one of the best of the tournament and Slovenia. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

Italy gave one of the great surprises of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship when they beat France, the last Olympic and Nations League champions, in the quarterfinals. Although the Italians are one of the best and it was not unreasonable to think of a victory, the French were favorites to go to the finals. Now De Giorgi's team will go in search of the finals.

Their rivals will be one of the great revelations of this tournament. Although it was known that they had a good team, not many dared to venture that Slovenia would be in the semifinals. However, now they are one step away from the finals, which they obviously do not want to miss out on, although they will have to defeat a powerful rival.

Italy vs Slovenia: Date

Italy will play against Slovenia in Katowice, Poland this Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the semifinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Italy vs Slovenia: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Italy vs Slovenia: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship semifinal game between Italy and Slovenia be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

