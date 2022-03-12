The Problem Child is honoring his nickname as he has the talent to find the way to create chaos from nothing. This time, Jake Paul's target was a UFC star to whom he mocked and challenged to a fight in the octagon.

It is not the first time the Problem Child searches for a way to jump into the UFC world. He has started his journey on the fist path in 2020, and so far, he has achieved success, both economic and sporting as reportedly having earned almost $6 million for the 5 boxing fights he has held, all of them won, 4 by the way of knockout.

However, Paul has not had the chance yet to try luck in the UFC, even though he has shared his wish to do it. His attempts to step into the octagon have been unsuccessful. Maybe his formula to accomplish his goal has not been the most convenient: start riots on social media.

Jake Paul strikes back again: the UFC star he targets now on social media

The Problem Child had a not very polite reaction to a video posted on social media by former UFC Champion Conor Mcgregor. The Notorious is on his way to return to the octagon after losing against Dustin Poirer and having surgery on his leg due to an injury he suffered in the fight.

McGregor shared a part of his boxing training on social media to which Jake Paul rudely commented: "This is embarrassing, Conor. Your chin wide open with no head movement for the Problem Child right hand of god". There the riot has started. "I would KO Connor in boxing or MMA," added Paul.

To this, The Notorious answered with another video theatrically showing his head movement just to end it with a solid "Jackass" directed to Jake Paul. Fair is to add that Conor also received other comments criticizing his boxing style, coming from Henry Cejudo, UFC two-division Champion, and Paul Malignaggi, former World Boxing Champion.

Jake Paul's challenge to Conor McGregor for a UFC fight

After the blow exchanging, Jake Paul sent another message to request a chance to clash with Conor McGregor in the UFC octagon. He addressed it to the company's president, Dana White, with whom he has also previously had trouble on social media.