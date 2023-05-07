In a very special moment at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix, Patrick Mahomes made sure Max Verstappen and Checo Perez 'committed' to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes just won his second Super Bowl in four years with the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Even with an ankle injury, the quarterback delivered a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Red Bull are trying to conquer for a second straight season the Constructors Championship in Formula One. Both drivers of the team, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, are also in a tremendous battle to claim the title.

Now, as the biggest star of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Red Bull at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Read here to check out the details of the very special moment with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Miami Grand Prix: Patrick Mahomes meets Max Verstappen and Checo Perez

Many celebrities from almost every sport have arrived to Miami to enjoy the spectacular F1 Grand Prix. One of the them was Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback didn't lose time to 'convince' Max Verstappen and Checo Perez.

"Welcome Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen to Chiefs Kingdom". That was the message by the NFL team in their official Twitter account with an extraordinary image of Mahomes and both pilots from Red Bull.

At the same time, Red Bull welcomed Patrick Mahomes to their paddock at the Miami Grand Prix. "Touching down in MIA with a 2x Super Bowl champ." It was an incredible reunion between the best player in the NFL and the two biggest candidates to become F1 World Champions in 2023.