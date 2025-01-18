Evander Holyfield and Oleksandr Usyk share a remarkable distinction in boxing history: both have claimed the coveted title of undisputed world champion in two different weight divisions. Holyfield reigned supreme at cruiserweight and heavyweight, while Usyk achieved the same feat, first at cruiserweight and then in the heavyweight division.

Their parallel paths have sparked frequent comparisons, with fans and analysts debating the greatness of these two champions. In a recent interview with FightHub TV, Holyfield, who faced iconic opponents such as Mike Tyson and George Foreman, shared valuable advice for Usyk, who, at 37, stands at the pinnacle of professional boxing.

“Well, he’s the undisputed champ, right? If he feels that he’s satisfied, then he can step down. But if he’s not satisfied and feels he needs to make some more money, he has the decision to make. He can retire and say, ‘This is my money, I’m done,’ or he can give somebody else that chance to beat him,” Holyfield commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holyfield’s message to Usyk: Wisdom from a legend

Reflecting on his own illustrious career, which included 44 wins and 10 losses, Holyfield offered a poignant lesson: “I didn’t retire ’cause I did what my momma said. My momma said you don’t quit on a loss. But you don’t want to go so far that all of a sudden you can beat some people, but you can’t beat that younger guy no more. It will catch up with you.”

Evander Holyfield looks on during the official weigh-in for Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. T-Mobile Arena on July 28, 2023. Spence Jr. and Crawford will fight for the undisputed world welterweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Holyfield’s words underscore the delicate balance between ambition and prudence in a boxer’s career. While the drive to conquer new challenges is a hallmark of champions, the physical and mental toll of professional boxing can eventually diminish performance.

Advertisement

Usyk’s future in boxing

Oleksandr Usyk has shown no signs of slowing down. The Ukrainian champion has expressed his intention to continue competing and seeking new challenges, with his sights set on unifying the heavyweight titles once again. Usyk is eyeing a potential clash with the winner of the upcoming fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

Advertisement

Although Usyk’s future remains uncertain, his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of his era is already cemented. Holyfield’s advice, however, serves as a powerful reminder: longevity in boxing is not just about skill but also about knowing when to step away.