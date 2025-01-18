NFL News: Jets receive surprising HC declination from Kyle Shanahan's 49ers staff member

The New York Jets are looking to hire a head coach and general manager for the 2025 NFL season. The Green & White team has completed more than 20 interviews for both positions, but there is one that could not be realized due to the surprising rejection of a member of Kyle Shanahan‘s staff on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets had decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh in October after a poor 2-3 start. Under interim Jeff Ulbrich they were able to complete another disappointing year that saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ team far from fighting to qualify for the playoffs. Now, the long search continues.

One of the many profiles the Jets were interested in for their coaching position was linked to a member of Shanahan’s coaching staff with the 49ers. San Francisco, interested in Saleh as defensive coordinator, has had a frustrating season and is making changes to its tactical staff, but it still appears that going to New York was not an attractive challenge.

Shanahan’s staff member who declined the Jets

As reported by NFL writer Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated, the 49ers assistant who declined the Jets is none other than quarterback coach Brian Griese. The information, also reported by the New York Post, indicates that, in early January, the Green & White team had asked San Francisco to have a head coach interview with the aforementioned member of Shanahan’s staff, but he has refused.

It comes as a surprise to get a rejection prior to an interview that signifies a promotion from staff member to head coach, but Griese appears to have no plans to leave his current position with the 49ers. The quarterbacks coach joined San Francisco to be part of Shanahan’s staff in 2022 after working as a broadcaster.

How does the Jets head coach search continue?

The Jets have interviewed at least 12 people for the head coaching position, with five more expected to be interviewed. The process began two weeks ago and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the month. One of the top candidates was Mike Vrabel, but he joined the New England Patriots. Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn appears to be the candidate with the most fan support.