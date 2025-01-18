Neither Tony Gonzalez nor Antonio Gates: Tom Brady names the greatest TE in NFL history

Tom Brady is undoubtedly destined to be one of the greatest players in NFL history. His successful career was accompanied in countless situations by talented players, many of them on the offensive side. A multiple Super Bowl champion with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady recently chose, according to his own criteria, the best tight end in the history of the league, leaving out great names such as Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.

In an article published on thespun.com at the end of 2021, the talented quarterback made statements while he was still playing for the Bucs under the guidance of Bruce Arians. During his time in Tampa, he once again teamed up with Rob Gronkowski, who, according to Brady, is the best at his position in the history of the league.

“It’s been amazing to watch him perform,” the QB stated. “He’s obviously the greatest tight end to ever play the game and still doing it. I think his ability to block in the run game, run routes in the pass game, win against smaller players, and then he’s very clutch. He comes up big in the biggest moments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady and Gronkowski formed one of the most lethal duos in recent years in the NFL, leading the New England Patriots to multiple Super Bowl titles under the guidance of Bill Belichick. Their final chapter on the field saw them don the Buccaneers’ jersey, defeating none other than Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Advertisement

Brady’s take on the best attributes of Gronk

Gronkowski is undoubtedly one of the players who could be considered among the best at his position in NFL history. Throughout his eleven seasons playing at the professional level, Gronk tallied 621 receptions for 9,286 yards with 92 touchdowns.

Advertisement

see also 49ers icon Joe Montana chooses the best quarterback in NFL history: Not Tom Brady or himself

In an article published on sports.yahoo.com at the end of 2023, Tom Brady made comments about the key qualities the TE possessed on the field, having shared teams with him both at the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

“Robbie G was amazing for a lot of reasons, probably one of the most underrated things he did — which I don’t think was underrated — he’s the greatest blocking tight end to ever play,” Brady said. “He manhandled guys who were bigger than him, and he outran guys who were smaller than him. He was a matchup nightmare.”