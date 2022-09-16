The Kentucky Wildcats and the Youngstown State Penguins will clash in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Kentucky and Youngstown State will face off in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Kentucky Wildcats are for real after last week's 26-16 victory at Florida. As a consequence of that extraordinary perfomance against the Gators, Kentucky is now the No.9 ranked team in the nation. For legendary coach Mark Stoops, this should be a very accesible matchup as 27-point favorites.

Youngstown State is going for one of the biggest upsets of the season. Plain and simple. After a 2-0 start with victories at home (Duquesne and Dayton), the visit to Kentucky is a different monster.

Kentucky vs Youngstown State: Date

Youngstown State will visit Kentucky on Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Kroger Stadium in Lexington.

Kentucky vs Youngstown State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Kentucky vs Youngstown State in the US

The clash between Kentucky and Youngstown State in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is the SEC Network.