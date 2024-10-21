Lynx star Napheesa Collier subtly critiques WNBA Finals officiating on Instagram

The New York Liberty finally clinched their first WNBA championship after a hard-fought Game 5 of the Finals, winning 67-62 in overtime against the Minnesota Lynx. However, the victory was marred by controversy over the officiating of the match. Napheesa Collier, who fouled out, appeared to support her coach’s complaints in a recent Instagram post.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx after the game. “We know we could have done some things, right, but you shouldn’t have to overcome to that extent,” Reeve said. “This shit ain’t that hard. Officiating is not that hard.”

During the game, the Liberty shot 25 free throws, while the Lynx went 7 for 8. Minnesota was called for 21 fouls to New York’s 17. “This is for a championship, for both teams. Let them decide it. What contact is legal should be the same for both teams,” added Reeve.

The most controversial play was a disputed foul that awarded Breanna Stewart two free throws, which tied the game with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation. While Collier reflected on the game in her post without directly mentioning the officiating, the last three images in her photo dump depicted fouls committed against Lynx players, including Stewart’s play, where she received the foul despite minimal (if any) contact.

The last picture of Collier’s post: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty takes a shot as Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx defends during Game Five of the WNBA Finals. Smith was called for a foul on the play (Elsa/Getty Images)

Collier wrote in the caption: “Gut wrenching end to an incredible season. I have loved every minute of being around this team, I love you guys sm you have made this the most incredible year. Huge thank you to our coaches and staff, you guys are so amazing. And thanks to all the fans for supporting us this season, we’ll be back,” ending with two hearts with Lynx colors.

LeBron James and more stars weigh in on the controversy

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard also chimed in. “I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game,” James wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Lillard said “Refs called this game like they knew the assignment in the 2nd half boy.” The controversy was also heightened by the fact that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert wore a dress with the New York City skyline on it.