WNBA: Which teams have won the most titles in the league’s history?

The 2024 WNBA season is drawing to a close with an epic Game 5 showdown between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. This fiercely contested series has seen both teams battling with everything they have, with stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Napheesa Collier shining brightly.

As another championship is on the line, interest in WNBA history resurfaces. Currently, three teams are tied for the most titles, each with four championships: the Lynx, Seattle Storm, and Houston Comets.

If the Lynx clinch the 2024 title, they will become the most decorated team in WNBA history. Meanwhile, the Liberty have a chance to make history of their own. A victory would secure their first title in franchise history.

Despite reaching the finals on five occasions, the New York Liberty have yet to win a WNBA championship. However, they finished the regular season with their best record, and they could finally taste glory tonight.

‘ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the New York Liberty during Game Four of the 2023 WNBA Finals (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One player particularly motivated to achieve this is Breanna Stewart. “It’s been 50 years since a men’s or women’s team brought a championship back here (to New York), so to end that drought would mean everything,” the Syracuse native told the WNBA website.

All WNBA Title winners

1997 – Houston Comets1998 – Houston Comets1999 – Houston Comets2000 – Houston Comets2001 – Los Angeles Sparks2002 – Los Angeles Sparks2003 – Dallas Wings2004 – Seattle Storm2005 – Sacramento Monarchs2006 – Dallas Wings2007 – Phoenix Mercury2008 – Dallas Wings2009 – Phoenix Mercury2010 – Seattle Storm2011 – Minnesota Lynx2012 – Indiana Fever2013 – Minnesota Lynx2014 – Phoenix Mercury2015 – Minnesota Lynx2016 – Los Angeles Sparks2017 – Minnesota Lynx2018 – Seattle Storm2019 – Washington Mystics2020 – Seattle Storm2021 – Chicago Sky2022 – Las Vegas Aces2023 – Las Vegas Aces