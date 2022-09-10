Michigan State take on Akron at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Michigan State and Akron meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The Spartans want to win another game at home but the opposing defense may be stronger than expected. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) .

The Spartans had no mercy against Western Michigan and won that game 35-13 at home, it was a good start for them with a home game as No. 15 in the top 25 AP Poll. After that win they earned a spot in the poll and this game against Akron is likely to be a bit more difficult.

The Zips also won a home game but it wasn't that easy, they had to take that game into overtime to defeat Saint Francis (PA) 30-23. This game against the Spartans will be the first on the road game for the Zips.

Michigan State vs Akron: Date

Michigan State and Akron play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Both teams won in Week 1, but the Spartans playing at home are dangerous, although the Zips defensive line is good overall.

Michigan State vs Akron: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan State vs Akron at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Michigan State and Akron at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN