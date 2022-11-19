Minnesota take on Iowa at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Minnesota vs Iowa: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

Minnesota and Iowa meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.The home team left behind a painful losing streak, they want to close the season with the best possible record. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Golden Gophers won a recent game against Northwestern 31-3 in what was their third straight win since Oct. 29. The home record for the Golden Gophers is positive at 5-1.

The Hawkeyes are also enjoying a three-week winning streak with victories against Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin, two of those games coming at home. After this game the Hawkeyes close the regular season against Nebraska at home.

Minnesota vs Iowa: Date

Minnesota and Iowa play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This will be one of the most interesting games of the day as both teams will fight to maintain their winning streaks.

Minnesota vs Iowa: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Minnesota vs Iowa at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Minnesota and Iowa at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FOX.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here