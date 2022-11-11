Minnesota will host Northwestern at Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Minnesota and Northwestern clash at Huntington Bank Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Minnesota have a 6-3 record and are 17.5-point favorites at home against Northwestern. They simply cannot fail. The Golden Gophers are very much alive in their pursue of Illinois (7-2) to claim the Big Ten West Division and a spot in the Conference Championship Game. QB Tanner Morgan might not play after his injury at Nebraska. In that case, Athan Kaliakmanis could get the call. Mohamed Ibrahim has impressive numbers: 17 straight 100-yard rushing games and 15 TDs only this season. Minnesota lead the all-time series 55-36-5.

Northwestern are living a terrible moment with an eight-game losing streak. That's the worst skid in almost two decades for the program. After a win in the opener against Nebraska, the Wildcats are in free fall. However, Northwestern are 8-6 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams.

Minnesota vs Northwestern: Date

The Northwestern Wildcats visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota vs Northwestern: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota vs Northwestern in the US

Minnesota will face off with Northwestern in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.