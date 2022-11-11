Penn State clash with Maryland at Beaver Stadium in one of the best matchups in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Penn State and Maryland meet at Beaver Stadium in a long awaited matchup of Week 11 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Penn State are the No.14 ranked team in the nation with a 7-2 record and still might get a spot in one of the big bowl games. The Nittany Lions have won six of the last eight matches between these football programs and lead the all-time series 41-3-1. QB Sean Clifford needs just 16 yards to break the school's passing record.

Meanwhile, Maryland is a 10-point underdog at Pennsylvania even though they have a very respectable 6-3 record. The Terrapins come from a crushing 23-10 loss at Wisconsin. If they don't survive Penn State, things won't get easier for Maryland considering Ohio State is up next on their calendar. This could be the start of the downfall for Mike Locksley's squad.

Penn State vs Maryland: Date

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Maryland Terrapins in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Beaver Stadium in College Township, Pennsylvania.

Penn State vs Maryland: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Penn State vs Maryland in the US

Maryland visit Penn State in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.