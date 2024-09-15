Trending topics:
UFC

MMA News: Merab Dvalishvili dominates Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 to win Bantamweight Championship

Despite arriving as the favorite for the main event, Sean O'Malley’s plans didn’t go as expected. Merab Dvalishvili seized the championship, leaving O'Malley empty-handed.

Merab Dvalishvili poses during a ceremonial weigh-in at Sphere on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dvalishvili is scheduled to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley for his title at UFC 306 on September 14 at Sphere.
© Getty ImagesMerab Dvalishvili poses during a ceremonial weigh-in at Sphere on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dvalishvili is scheduled to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley for his title at UFC 306 on September 14 at Sphere.

By Richard Tovar

The most anticipated bout at UFC 306 in Las Vegas, held at the Sphere, finally came to a conclusion, with Merab Dvalishvili securing a victory over Sean O’Malley in the Bantamweight Championship main event. The fight was decided by unanimous decision (49-47, 48-47, 48-47), with Dvalishvili showing a significant advantage in strikes. O’Malley entered the fight with just one loss and 18 wins, while Dvalishvili had four losses and 17 wins.

In the first round, both fighters were sizing each other up. Notably, O’Malley’s corner attempted to distract Dvalishvili, which the referee quickly warned them to stop. O’Malley landed the first dangerous blow, causing Dvalishvili’s nose to bleed. In the final seconds of the first round, Dvalishvili attempted a submission but failed, though he still won the round 10-9.

The second round saw Dvalishvili dominate, keeping O’Malley on the ground for most of the round. It ended with Dvalishvili landing some ‘kisses’ on O’Malley’s back, causing a bit of confusion. The third round was more of the same, with Dvalishvili outstriking O’Malley.

Advertisement

In the fourth round, Dvalishvili focused on taking O’Malley to the ground again, which he succeeded in doing, but was unable to finish the fight. In the fifth round, O’Malley spent the first two minutes trying to land significant strikes in the center of the octagon. However, his efforts were in vain as he ultimately lost the fight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia fights Sean O’Malley of the United States for the bantamweight title during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia fights Sean O’Malley of the United States for the bantamweight title during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez stops Edgar Berlanga to retain Unified Super Middleweight World Title
Boxing

Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez stops Edgar Berlanga to retain Unified Super Middleweight World Title

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani could lose Dodgers star teammate for the rest of the season
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani could lose Dodgers star teammate for the rest of the season

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga?
Boxing

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga?

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace, assists in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win vs Philadelphia Union in dreamed comeback
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace, assists in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win vs Philadelphia Union in dreamed comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo