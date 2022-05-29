The iconic Monaco Grand Prix will be the seventh race of this 2022 Formula 1 season today. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this F1 race today

The seventh race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will take place in the Principality, in what will be a new edition of the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As at the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz posted the two fastest times, followed by the two Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in third and fourth respectively. Without a doubt, this is Ferrari's great chance to get ahead of Red Bull with this great qualification.

Charles Leclerc will seek this time to break a curse in this Monaco Grand Prix: he has never finished a race in his homeland in the three times he has competed. Also, the Italian team has the chance to achieve a 1-2 as happened in the Bahrain Grand Prix, something that the Red Bull drivers who will start from behind will try to avoid, of course.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Live Stream: FuboTV

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Storylines

After three consecutive Grands Prix that were a fiasco for the Ferrari team, they now have a truly unbeatable chance with their two drivers occupying the first positions and on a circuit that should be favorable to them since it has several curves and short straights.

On the Red Bull side, the unknown will be whether they will allow Checo Perez, who will start in 3rd place, to attack Carlos Sainz; or if the Mexican will give his place to Max Verstappen, as happened in the Spanish Grand Prix, by order of the team, so that it can be the Dutchman who tries to overtake the Ferrari drivers.

How to Watch Monaco Grand Prix 2022in the U.S.

The eighth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place today, May 29, 2022 at the Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Charles Leclerc is the favorite to win this race at -250 odds. He is followed by Max Verstappen, with +500 odds. Carlos Sainz (+700), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Lando Norris (+4000) complete the first 5 places.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Charles Leclerc -250 Max Verstappen +550 Carlos Sainz +700 Sergio Perez +1000 Lando Norris +4000

*Odds via Caesars