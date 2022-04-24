Here you can find all the information you need to know about the schedule and championship positions of both drivers and teams in this 2022 Formula 1 season.

Formula 1 is the most important automobile competition on the entire planet. The most daring drivers compete there, in a total of 23 Grand Prix that make up this 2022 season. The most interesting thing, in addition to seeing the drivers and their skills, is to see who will be the winner of such a demanding competition. Find here the schedule, driver and constructor tables.

The defending champion this season is Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull, while the last winning team is Mercedes. This season both the driver and the team are candidates to repeat, however, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Sergio "Checo" Perez and Carlos Sainz cannot be ruled out as candidates for the drivers' title; while Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari are the main candidates for the team championship.

So far this season, there have already been 4 Grand Prix races, the last one being the one that took place in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The drivers' championship leader is Charles Leclerc, followed by Red Bull drivers Verstappen and Perez in second and third place respectively. Among the teams, Ferrari lead, followed by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Drivers table

Rank Driver Points 1 C. Leclerc 86 2 M. Verstappen 59 3 S. Perez 54 4 G. Russell 49 5 C. Sainz Jr. 38 6 L. Norris 35 7 L. Hamilton 28 8 V. Bottas 24 9 E. Ocon 20 10 K. Magnussen 15 11 D. Ricciardo 11 12 Y. Tsunoda 10 13 P. Gasly 6 14 S. Vettel 4 15 F. Alonso 2 16 G. Zhou 1 17 A. Albon 1 18 L. Stroll 1 19 M. Schumacher 0 20 Nico Hülkenberg 0 21 N. Latifi 0

Constructors table

Rank Constructor Points 1 Ferrari 124 2 Red Bull 113 3 Mercedes 77 4 McLaren 46 5 Alfa Romeo 25 6 Alpine 22 7 Alpha Tauri 16 8 Haas 15 9 Aston Martin 5 10 Williams 1

Schedule

*Miami GP / 6-8 May

*Spanish GP / 22-22 May

*Monaco GP / 27-19 May

*Azerbaijan GP / 10-12 June

*Canadian GP / 17-19 June

*British GP / 1-3 July

*Austrian GP / 8-10 July

*French GP / 22-24 July

*Hungarian GP / 29-31 July

*Belgian GP / 26-28 August

*Dutch GP / 2-4 September

*Italian GP / 9-11 September

*Russian GP / Cancelled

*Singapore GP / 30 September - 2 October

*Japanese GP / 7-9 October

*United States GP / 21-23 October

*Mexico City GP / 28-30 October

*Sao Paulo GP / 11-13 November

*Abu Dhabi GP / 18-20 November