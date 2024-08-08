Even though Christian McCaffrey is widely regarded as the best running back in the NFL currently, there's a legend who thinks that another player will be better than him this year.

Not Christian McCaffrey: NFL legend names who will be the best RB in 2024

For many fans and analysts, Christian McCaffrey is unmatched as a running back. However, an NFL legend believes that there might be a better player than him in the 2024 season.

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers made a transformative move by trading four draft picks to acquire McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. This blockbuster deal was a surprise to many.

Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has proven himself as an elite running back, significantly enhancing the team’s offense with his standout performances. His play has established him as one of the top players in the league.

Frank Gore predicts an outstanding season for a surprising running back

Frank Gore, despite a career with limited team success, is celebrated as an NFL legend. His insights into the game are highly respected, and as he looks ahead to the 2024 season, his opinions carry significant weight.

Gore has taken a close look at the top running backs in the league and has made an intriguing prediction. According to the five-time Pro Bowler, Christian McCaffrey, despite his exceptional performance with the San Francisco 49ers, won’t be the one to rush for 2,000 yards this season.

Instead, Gore is backing Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts to achieve this remarkable feat. Taylor’s potential to reach the 2,000-yard milestone has impressed the NFL legend, making him the player to watch this year.

“JT is built different, man,” Gore said. “If he stays healthy, I won’t be surprised if he gets 2,000. With his ability and with the way he moves, it’s crazy. I already knew he was fast. But what I like is how he moves in small spaces, man. I didn’t think he had that.”

Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts – NFL 2022

Gore and Taylor spent the offseason training together, and despite Taylor’s recent injury struggles, Gore believes that if Taylor stays healthy, he will become the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

Which players have rushed for 2,000+ yards in NFL history?

Only a eight running backs have reached the 2,000-yard mark in a single NFL season. This prestigious achievement showcases exceptional talent and endurance, setting these players apart as some of the best in history.

Here are the eight players who have rushed for over 2,000 yards in a season:

Eric Dickerson – 2,105 yards (1984)

– 2,105 yards (1984) Adrian Peterson – 2,097 yards (2012)

– 2,097 yards (2012) Derrick Henry – 2,027 yards (2020)

– 2,027 yards (2020) O.J. Simpson – 2,003 yards (1973)

– 2,003 yards (1973) Barry Sanders – 2,053 yards (1997)

– 2,053 yards (1997) Jamal Lewis – 2,066 yards (2003)

– 2,066 yards (2003) Terrell Davis – 2,008 yards (1998)

– 2,008 yards (1998) Chris Johnson – 2,006 yards (2006)