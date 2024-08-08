Tigres UANL play against Pachuca in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Tigres UANL and Pachuca face each other in a highly anticipated 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 matchup. Fans won’t want to miss this must-see showdown, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Pachuca live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a high-stakes showdown, two of Mexico’s top football teams are set to clash with a spot in the next phase on the line. Tigres UANL, one of Liga MX‘s powerhouses, enters this matchup with confidence, having secured victories in both of their previous games, including an impressive win over Messi’s Inter Miami.

With their sights set on a deep run, Tigres are poised to demonstrate why they are considered one of the tournament’s strongest contenders. On the other side, Pachuca narrowly escaped their group stage by the slimmest of margins. Now, they face the daunting task of toppling a title favorite. Despite their underdog status, Pachuca are determined to defy expectations and pull off a major upset.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Pachuca match be played?

Tigres UANL play against Pachuca in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Thursday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Salomon Rondon of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Pachuca in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Tigres UANL face Pachuca in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, Fox Sports, TUDN, UniMas.