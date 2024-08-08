Italy take on United States in the 2024 Men's Olympic Volleyball bronze medal match, and USA fans are in for a treat with all the action's kickoff times and streaming options in all the country.

Italy face off against the United States in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball bronze medal match. Be sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for live updates, game times, and streaming options available across the USA—this is a showdown you definitely don’t want to miss!

The battle for the bronze medal is set to be a fierce contest, as neither team reaching the semifinals relishes the prospect of this matchup. However, this clash offers both Italy and the United States a chance to salvage their tournament campaigns with a strong finish. Italy come into this game reeling from a decisive 3-0 defeat to the host nation, France.

On the other side, Team USA is also aiming to end their tournament on a high note after a narrow 3-2 loss to Poland. For the Americans, securing the bronze would serve as a significant consolation for their hard-fought efforts throughout the competition and particularly in the semifinal.

When will the Italy vs United States match be played?

Italy and USA are set for a high-stakes showdown in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball bronze medal match on Friday, August 9, at 10:00 AM (ET).

Daniele Lavia (Italy) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Italy vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Italy vs United States in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between Italy and USA streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and E!