Noah Lyles has emerged as one of the biggest stars for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics alongside other names such as Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and LeBron James.

During the first weekend of the Summer Games, Lyles dazzled the world by fulfilling his promise of winning the 100 meters final. It was an epic moment in history with an incredible 0.004 differential over Kishane Thompson.

However, the 200 meters race is Lyles’ specialty and thousands of fans expected a second gold medal. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana claimed first place and Noah was left behind with a bronze medal.

Is Noah Lyles sick in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Just minutes after Noah Lyles couldn’t win the gold medal in the Men’s 200m final, Team USA confirmed the star ran with covid-19. Then, the athlete explained what happened.

“I tested positive around 5 AM on Tuesday. I woke up in the middle of the night just feeling really chills, aching, sore throat. And those were kind of a lot of the symptoms I’ve always had right before getting covid, and I was just like:’I need to test this one.’ I still wanted to run. They said (doctors) it was still possible.”

Will Noah Lyles be suspended in Paris 2024 Olympics?

World Athletics and the International Olympic Committee haven’t said anything about a possible sanction for Noah Lyles. The big question is if he violated any security protocol.

“We left the Olympic Village and just stayed away from everybody. We just tried to take it round by round. And to be honest, I knew if I wanted to come out here and win, I had to give everything I had from the get go. I didn’t have any time to save energy. One, we didn’t want everybody to go into a panic. We wanted them to be able to compete. And then two, we wanted to be able to make it as discreet as possible. And you never want to tell your competitors you’re sick. Why would you give them an edge over you?”