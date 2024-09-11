NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Says Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark ‘Has the It Factor’

"Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is once again praising Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. In a new interview, the NBA legend said the WNBA star is one of the most complete players.

The Indiana Fever are making waves in Caitlin Clark’s rookie season, emerging as serious contenders for the WNBA title. Indiana has been one of the league’s hottest teams, winning eight of their last 10 games, driven by Clark’s stellar performance. Several NBA legends have been praising the guard, with Hall of Famer Isaih Thomas being one of the latest.

“She’s got that ‘it factor,'” he said. “She also has game. She got real game. You know, when she came out of college, everybody was talking about, ‘Oh, she is going to be a great scorer, and she is going to shoot the basketball and going to shoot the lights out.’ And then she unveiled, ‘Oh, I can drop dimes, too. Oh, I can pass, too.’ And what we are seeing now is you’re seeing the complete offensive player come into play,” he said while talking to Dan Dakich at “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” on Fox News.

He also addressed Clark’s turnover rate, averaging 5.7 per game this season. However, Thomas views the turnovers as part of her growth, noting that her teammates will adjust to her passing style.

“Caitlin, right now, her dimes are coming through. You see she’s averaging a lot of turnovers during the course of the season. Next year, that will come down because now her teammates are getting used to her not only passing the ball but giving it to them on time, on target, catch, lay-up or shot. So, what are they doing now? They are running,” he said.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Thomas is only the latest NBA legend that has praised Clark. Legends such as Shaquille O’Neal, as well as LeBron James. Meanwhile, other sports stars such as Simone Biles, who recently met her at her first WNBA game, and Serena Williams have also praised the Fever star.

NBA Tyrese Haliburton says he will cheer for Clark

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is another star that has shown support for Clark and Fever. He congratulated the Fever squad despite their lack of playoff experience. “I would like to see it,” Haliburton said. “We’re a young group, we’re growing. Some playoff experience would be good. I’m cheering for us to win, of course.”

The Fever have one of the WNBA’s best Big 3, with Aliyah Boston averaging 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds, and Kelsey Mitchell adding 19.1 points per game. The Fever are gearing up for their first postseason appearance since 2016, determined to keep their momentum rolling into the playoffs.