Angel Reese was having a great 2024 debut season in the WNBA as part of a tremendous race for the Rookie of the Year award with Caitlin Clark. Although the star of Indiana Fever is clear favorite, Reese’s numbers were also outstanding.

The Chicago Sky are in the middle of a huge fight trying to earn a playoff spot. They currently hold the last spot with the No.8 seed thanks to a 12-22 record, but the Atlanta Dream (12-22) and the Washington Mystics (11-23) are really close.

Now, in something which might have derailed all those postseason hopes for the Sky, Angel Reese confirmed on social media she suffered a huge wrist injury which leaves her out for the rest of the season.

How did Angel Reese hurt her wrist?

Angel Reese injured her wrist during Friday’s game between the Chicago Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, in a very emotional post, the star rookie confirmed she won’t be able to come back for the playoffs.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3, but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break.”

Who is the favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year?

Although the race seemed already over with Caitlin Clark as clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, Angel Reese’s wrist injury closes for good any debate.

Nevertheless, it was a very solid 2024 season for Reese with 26 double-doubles (15 consecutive for WNBA record). She averaged 13 points and 13 rebounds overall.

“Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”