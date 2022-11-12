NC State take on Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

NC State and Boston College meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The home team wants to lengthen their current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wolfpack won two recent games against Virginia Tech 22-21 and against Wake Forest 30-21, and the best part is that after those two wins they are now the No. 16 team in the nation, previously they were above the twenty spots.

The Eagles have only two wins after nine weeks, one against Maine 38-17 and against Louisville 34-33. On the other hand, the last four weeks were consecutive losses for the Eagles.

NC State vs Boston College: Date

NC State and Boston College play for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, November 12 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The home team is on a hot streak and the visitors haven't won a game since October.

NC State vs Boston College: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch NC State vs Boston College at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11

This game for the Week 11 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, NC State and Boston College at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN.

