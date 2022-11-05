NC State take on Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

NC State and Wake Forest meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The home team wants to win a game against a Top 25 team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Wolfpack got off to a perfect start to the season with four wins, although that winning streak ended with a 20-30 loss to Clemson, the Wolfpack winning two of the last three games.

The Demon Deacons also lost to Clemson and last week lost another game to conference rival Louisville 21-48 on the road. NC State enters the first game of November as the No. 23 team of the nation.

NC State vs Wake Forest: Date

NC State and Wake Forest play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack have a perfect five wins at home, but the Demon Deacons are 2-1 on the road.

NC State vs Wake Forest: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch NC State vs Wake Forest at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, NC State and Wake Forest at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN

