The special event before the official start of March Madness is on the weekend, as in previous seasons all teams that will play in the tournament will be revealed two days before the start of the competition.

The 2022 March Madness is about to start and fans are excited to find out about the upcoming bracket and the predictions for it. But there are still a couple of things to be defined before the official bracket is revealed for the 68 teams that will compete in the 2022 College Basketball Division I tournament between March and April.

As soon as all the conference championship games are over, the bracket will be announced by the NCAA, but most of the conference finals will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and a few other games the next day such as Big Ten, SEC, Atlantic 10, among others. others.

The big teams are expected to be top seed, but some like the defending champions Baylor Bears will not be in the best bracket spots but they are still considered favorites for the upcoming tournament.

When will the 2022 March Madness bracket with teams be released?

The 68 team bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 13 at 6 PM (ET), the TV channel that will broadcast the bracket event will be CBS. Two days later, 2022 March Madness begins on March 15 and ends the first week of April. The semifinals live stream in the US is on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial and to watch the national championship game is Sling TV.

How many parts is the March Madness Bracket divided into?

In four equal parts with 17 teams in each of the parts, West, South, East and Midwest. The most interesting part of the tournament begins on March 17 with the Subregionals to later define the Sweet Sixteen that will be played between March 24 and 26.