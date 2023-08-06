Florida State Seminoles closed last season with a record of 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. They were the second-best team in the Atlantic Division, but it was not enough to reach the conference championship game, which was dominated by Clemson over North Carolina.

Despite not winning the conference title or playing in the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles achieved two important things last season. First, they returned to the AP Poll, finishing as the 11th-ranked team. Second, they returned to having a record of 10-3 for the third consecutive season.

In the Coaches Poll, the Seminoles were ranked 10th, their second consecutive year finishing in the top 10. The Seminoles want to return to the College Football Playoff, where they have not played since 2014.

Who is the new 5-star safety to play for the Florida State Seminoles?

According to 247sports and Hayes Fawcett, the new 5-star safety to play for the Seminoles is KJ Bolden, he played high school football at Buford in Georgia, he is one of 5 already committed players to play for the Seminoles in the upcoming season.

Apart from Florida State, Bolden was visiting Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, Bolden had received a total of 40 offers and it was predicted that he was going to play for the Georgia Bulldogs but in the end it was not to be.