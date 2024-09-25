Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has sent a big warning to the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of SEC schedule opener.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide works out before game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.
By Federico O'donnell

The SEC schedule will get underway with arguably the game of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Georgia Bulldogs on September 28th. Ahead of a match that could decide the fate of the SEC Championship game, Jalen Milroe sent a strong warning to the Bulldogs.

Jalen Milroe is one of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. His performance through the first three games of the season has earned him a seat at the table for the Heisman Trophy. The Crimson Tide quarterback is confident on his team matchup with No.2 ranked Bulldogs. Some may say he is overconfident as he addressed his next challenge and forewarned Georgia.

The mentality of our group is attack,” Milroe said, per Sports Illustrated. “Every rep that we have…attack. That’s going to be so important through this game, through our hardship, playing a tough opponent is all about attack.”

“For all of us as a group, we just have the mindset of being starving. Just trying to attack every rep we have and maximizing every opportunity in four quarters. You never know when your opportunity presents itself to be successful, so it’s all about the attack and that’s been the message this week.”

Milroe: Heisman favorite?

Jalen Milroe leads Bama on their first year without Nick Saban. Although Kalen DeBoer has done a great job so far, the quarterback is the determining factor for the Crimson Tide week in and week out. He will look to keep that level of play when he faces the Bulldogs intimidating defense.

Milroe has passed for 590 yards and eight touchdowns through three games and rushed for another 156 yards and six touchdowns. Such numbers have catapulted the QB to the Heisman conversation and many deem him the favorite to win the award.

Other players currently in the mix for the most prestigious individual award in the NCAA include:

  • Cam Ward, QB for the Miami Hurricanes
  • Ashton Jeanty, RB for the Boise State Broncos
  • Travis Hunter, WR/CB for the Colorado Buffaloes
  • Jaxson Dart, QB for the Ole Miss Rebels

Milroe may have the upper hand due to his team’s success and best chance at the national title.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey.

